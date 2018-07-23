Hanmi Financial Corp. to Participate in the 2018 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) ("Hanmi"), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that they will participate in the 2018 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference being held at the Hilton Midtown in New York City from Tuesday to Wednesday, July 31-August 1, 2018. C. G. Kum, Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the executive team, to meet with institutional investors at the conference.



Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Keefe, Bruyette & Woods representative.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 40 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

