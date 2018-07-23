Bravatek In Final Negotiations for a Conventional Financing Agreement with Robust Forecast for Remainder of 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announced that it is in final negotiations with a non-convertible lender for debt-only financing. A Form 8K will be filed upon closing of such a transaction.



The Hon., Dr. Thomas A Cellucci, CEO/Chairman of Bravatek, stated, "One of our primary objectives when we assumed turning around this firm was repositioning the Company so that it could secure conventional funding. We faced considerable challenges in securing financing for the Company. We appreciate the support and patience of our shareholders. We did our best to deliver on the execution of our business plan."

Cellucci continued, "We are now at the threshold of securing non-convertible financing, and we hope that such financing will accelerate our growth. We have enlisted partners such as Google, AWS and Fortune 100 customers that have validated our strategy. For example, our wholly-owned subsidiary HelpComm, is inundated, in a good way, with requests to fulfill more orders from premier clients each quarter, and our new Tuitio consumer software product coupled with Ecrypt One should gain significant traction with Google's promotional activities currently underway. We look forward to a strong finish in 2018."

Debbie King, CFO and Director of Bravatek Solutions, added, "The completed funding agreement should provide Bravatek a source of financing that allows expansion of our core services and allows HelpComm, for example, to continue to rapidly expand its relationships with customers and the size of contracts well beyond their current operating territory and previous constraints."

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully develop and market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

