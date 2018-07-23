Vitacost.com Makes a Splash with Weeklong Sales Event

Boca Raton, FL, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitacost.com, a leading online retailer of health and wellness products, announced the start of its second annual summer sales event. The Cyber Summer Splash begins today and ends Monday, July 30, at 7 a.m. EDT. During the sale, special deals and discounts on top brands and products will be added daily.





"We are excited to offer our customers significant savings across all of our product categories," said Guy Burgstahler, VP Marketing at Vitacost.com. "From healthy foods and specialty supplements to beauty products and natural home care, customers are sure to find their favorite products at an incredible value."

Biggest Sale of the Season

Customers can enjoy savings of 15% off their entire purchase through July 26 at 9 a.m., and can also enjoy special daily deals on top brands and products throughout the week, including:

20% off New Chapter with promo code NEWCHAP20 (July 23 only): natural vitamins, supplements and herbs

with promo code NEWCHAP20 (July 23 only): natural vitamins, supplements and herbs 20% off MegaFood with promo code MFOOD20 (July 23 only): vitamins and supplements made from natural, whole food ingredients

with promo code MFOOD20 (July 23 only): vitamins and supplements made from natural, whole food ingredients 30% off Amazing Grass (July 24 only): organic, green superfood supplements

(July 24 only): organic, green superfood supplements Buy one, get one FREE on select Vitacost brand supplements (July 26 - July 28): high-quality fish oil, probiotics and other health and wellness essentials

(July 26 - July 28): high-quality fish oil, probiotics and other health and wellness essentials 20% Bob's Red Mill (through July 30): whole-grain flours, oats and cereals, including gluten-free options

(through July 30): whole-grain flours, oats and cereals, including gluten-free options 20% off Desert Essence with promo code DES20 (through July 30): natural hair and body care products

Stack & Save

During Cyber Summer Splash, special deals can be combined for additional savings; customers are urged to check back each day to see what's on sale.

To shop and save during Vitacost.com's Cyber Summer Splash sale, please visit www.vitacost.com.

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.



