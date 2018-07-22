SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATEN TAL ORA DB PPG MFGP FIZZ NWL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018

Get additional information about ATEN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/a10-networks?wire=3.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Get additional information about TAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Class Period: August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018

Get additional information about ORA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: March 20, 2017 and March 30, 2018

Get additional information about DB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 and May 10, 2018

Get additional information about PPG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ppg-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018; and pursuant to the August 4, 2017 Registration Statement or August 22, 2017 Prospectus

Get additional information about MFGP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



