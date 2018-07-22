SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Unum Group (UNM) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – August 13, 2018

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unum Group ("Unum" or the "Company) (NYSE:UNM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Unum securities between January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Unum was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (2) Unum was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (3) as a result, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 2, 2018, Unum revealed that its first quarter 2018 loss ratio for its long-term care business was 96.6%, compared to 88.6% for the first quarter of the previous year. The first quarter 2018 loss ratio also surpassed the Company's previous projections of 85-90%. Following this news, Unum's stock dropped $8.12 per share, or roughly 17%, to close at $39.78 per share on May 2, 2018.

