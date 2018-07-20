Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) of the August 6, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) of the August 6, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Deutsche Bank securities between March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



The complaint charges Defendants with failing to inform investors that Deutsche Bank's internal controls and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient.

When, on May 31, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Federal Reserve designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business as being in "troubled condition" the price of the Company's shares fell over 4% to close at $11.08 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants knowingly misrepresented the strength of Deutsche Bank's U.S. business, including its trading operations," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Deutsche Bank should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email DB@hbsslaw.com.

