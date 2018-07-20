FalconStor Software Hosts Second Quarter 2018 Financial Teleconference and Presentation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB:FALC), will announce financial results for the second quarter 2018, which ended June 30, 2018. FalconStor will host a conference call at 3:30 PM CDT to discuss the results. In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the Internet.



WHO:

Todd Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor

Brad Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer, FalconStor

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

3:30 PM CDT

HOW:

Presentation:

To view the presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration.

https://falconstor.com/FalconStor-Q2-2018-Earnings-Call-Registration

Meeting: FalconStor Q2 2018

Earnings Meeting Password: Q218meeting

Meeting Number: 795 215 334

Conference Call:

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 1-800-263-0877

International: +1 323-794-2094

Conference ID: 5146016

REPLAY:

A conference call replay will be available beginning August 14th at 3:30 PM CDT through 6:30 PM CDT on August 21st. To listen to the replay of the call, dial:

Toll Free: 1-800-667-5617

International: 1-334-323-0509

Passcode: 9870335

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB:FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866- NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).



CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, contact:

Brad Wolfe

Chief Financial Officer

FalconStor Software Inc.

investorrelations@falconstor.com

