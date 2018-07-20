CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COOL, REPH and SBGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 - June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

To learn more about the COOL class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/polarityte-inc?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Class Period: July 31, 2017 - May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

During the class period, Recro Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and (ii) as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 24, 2018, Recro Pharma announced that the FDA had declined to approve its New Drug Application ("NDA") for IV meloxicam. In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that the drug's analgesic effects did not meet FDA expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data.

To learn more about the REPH class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/recro-pharma-inc?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the SBGL class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3 or email jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



