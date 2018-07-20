The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UNM, QCOM, FLR and FPI

NEW YORK, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to May 2, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Unum Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (I) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (II) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (III) as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018

Throughout the class period, QUALCOMM Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions. On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions. Broadcom referred to this as a "blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom's independent director nominees."

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 to May 3, 2018

The complaint alleges Fluor Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (I) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; (II) as a results of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (III) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

