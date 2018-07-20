RHC Capital Corporation Announces an Extension to Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHC Capital Corporation ("RHC" or the "Company") (TSXV:RHC) operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Helium Corporation, announces that, pursuant to exchange policies, it has extended its non-brokered private placement offering (see news release of May 25, 2018) to August 20, 2018 on the same terms and for the same amounts. The Company is offering up to 53,846,153 units of RHC at a price of $0.065 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the offering. The proceeds will be used to finance the Company's exploration drill program for 2018.

The offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period. RHC advises that the insiders of the Company may participate in the financing which will be completed pursuant to available related-party exemptions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions). Additionally, eligible persons may receive a commission up to 7% of the value of the proceeds and 7% of the number of units sold in the form of compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at $0.065 for a period of 24 months.

Use of Proceeds - Drilling Plan 2018

The first phase of drilling planned for the Q3 and Q4 of 2018 will consist of 2 vertical wells at the Company's south western Saskatchewan properties. Each well will have a total depth of approximately 3,000 meters to reach the target reservoir, the Deadwood sandstone formation. Each well is anticipated to take about 30 days to drill, case, complete and test at an all-in cost of approximately $1,500,000. Development wells based on results of the vertical drilling and additional vertical wells at other locations are planned and will be announced as the program progresses.

A current information deck with updated maps is available here: www.royalhelium.com. All land (past and present) has been acquired based on a thorough analysis of existing well, seismic and geological data and are identified by RHC to be associated with Saskatchewan's highest known helium concentrations.

RHC now has 572 sections (366,080 acres) of prospective helium land in total. All of RHC's lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, RHC intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

About RHC Capital Corporation

RHC is the first company focused on primary helium production listed on a Canadian stock exchange. RHC is currently the largest helium leaseholder in Canada. RHC's land positions were acquired based on detailed evaluation of the highest know helium concentrations from existing well and geological data in Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities offered under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Andrew Davidson, Chairman

RHC Capital Corporation

1(306) 281-9104

adavidson@royalhelium.com