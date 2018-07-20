Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, today announced that Michael Belfatti is stepping down as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective as of September 1, 2018 for personal reasons.



"I want to thank Mike for his contributions to Greenlight Re over the last year," said Simon Burton, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"I am proud of our accomplishments during my tenure with Greenlight Re. I wish the Company and the team much success," said Mr. Belfatti.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.ky) is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

