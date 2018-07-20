Onit Appoints New Vice President to Spearhead Professional Services

HOUSTON, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise legal management solutions, today announced that it appointed Scott Kurtz as Vice President of Professional Services.



Scott most recently served as executive vice president of professional services at Openlink, a leading software company in energy trading and risk management, where he was responsible for client software implementations globally. He was also responsible for driving innovation, automation and implementation best practices and managing more than $100 million of professional services globally.

Scott comes to Onit with an arsenal of executive and professional services experience including technology management, business and consulting operations, business process consulting, professional services sales enablement and contract management.

"This is without a doubt one of the best strategic decisions we've made," said Eric M. Elfman, Onit's CEO and founder. "Scott's remarkably powerful business judgment and track record of aggressively driving productivity and profitability were two deciding factors in our decision to bring him on board. Scott, with his extraordinary talent and leadership, will be instrumental in pushing our company to the next level of growth in both the near and long terms."



As Vice President of Professional Services at Onit, Scott will be responsible for client implementations and will help build capability for serving customers as Onit continues to grow its customer base.



Prior to Scott's role at Openlink, he was vice president of professional services at Amphora, where he maintained executive relationships for product implementations and managed Energy Trading software engagements. During his broad career, Scott also held several key management and executive financial positions at various high-growth companies.



Scott holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.



