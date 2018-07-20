'Made in Portugal' - Footwear and Fashion Initiative to Debut at PROJECT Sole

NEW YORK, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portuguese footwear association, APICCAPS and apparel trade association, Anivec will debut fashion and designer footwear brands as part of a special "Made in Portugal" initiative during footwear trade event, PROJECT Sole in New York.



Portuguese Shoes | APICCAPS





APICCAPS and Anivec will unveil a show-stopping installation highlighting Portuguese footwear, apparel and accessories brands providing retailers and buyers a visual snapshot of the country's best contemporary brands.

Footwear brands will include Brusque, Carlos Santos, Cloud Footwear, COM - Creation Of Minds, Coxx-Borba, Dromedaris, Felmini, Flex & Go, Fly London, Lemon Jelly, Mocc's and Boat Dock's, apparel from, Daily Day, Frenken, Vandoma, Westmister, Inimigo, Qvinto and jewelry from Galeiras, Monseo, and Eleutério.

The organizations have joined forces in order to promote Portugal's quality craftsmanship and efficient manufacturing. "We believe Portuguese footwear exports to the US – which in 2017 have reached 70 million euros – can double in the coming years. Our idea is to make a global presentation of the Portuguese footwear. We're sure that when the American customers discover the quality of the Portuguese footwear they won't trade it for anything else," states Luís Onofre, designer and President of APICCAPS.

PROJECT Sole will kick off the partnership during the July Marketplace, which runs July 22nd through July 24th at the Jacob Javits Center and follow with a robust showcase at FN PLATFORM during MAGIC Las Vegas where nearly 20 men's and women's Portuguese footwear brands will show their SS'19 collections, most for the first time.

"We have been working with APICCAPS to get the factories and brands ready to do business with USA brands and retailers. With all of the chatter regarding tariffs, now might be the right time for retailers and brands to look at Portugal for production and product," shares Leslie Gallin, President Footwear, UBM Fashion.

In celebration of the partnership, Portuguese commerce organizations, APICCAPS and Portuguese Apparel Association have joined forces with PROJECT Sole alongside the FDRA to toast the event at The Standard Hotel. The event will promote a Design Showcase, presenting the best of Portuguese footwear, clothing and jewelry.

For more information on the APICCAPS please visit: https://www.portugueseshoes.pt/

Learn more about UBM Fashion's New York July Marketplace:

https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens-1



About UBM Fashion | UBM Fashion is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest information visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

Press Contact: PR Consulting | Jesse Smiley | project@prconsulting.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bb5a4ad-8650-47ef-bcf5-9fe7dded2ff3