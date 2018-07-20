Pittsburgh International Airport Selects World-Renowned Architectural and Engineering Firms with Local Ties to Collaborate on Design of New Terminal

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following months of research, technical and creative presentations, interviews and evaluations, the Allegheny County Airport Authority today announced the architectural and engineering firms selected to design a new terminal that will transform Pittsburgh International Airport for a modern travel experience.

Gensler, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and HDR, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., have entered into a joint-venture agreement to design and deliver the Terminal Modernization Program.

The joint venture team has formed an association with luis vidal + architects, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, to develop the architectural design vision for the new terminal that consolidates check-in, ticketing, security and baggage operations into one connected facility. HDR will handle engineering implementation of the design.

On Friday, Airport Authority Board members approved a $15 million contract with the joint venture team for initial design concepts to be drafted over the next few months, as the Authority also works to engage key stakeholders and gather input into final design of the new terminal. The initial design concept is expected to be unveiled early next year.

"We are confident that we have assembled a world-class team with the vision, knowledge and experience necessary to work with all of our partners in building Pittsburgh's airport – an airport that will transform the travel experience now and into the future and continue advancing our region," said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. "Our selection team has carefully researched best airport design and modernization practices and worked to review qualifications of the firms, their proposals and references."

Eleven firms responded to the initial request for qualifications in January. Of those, four were invited to submit full proposals, make creative and technical presentations and be interviewed by a selection committee. The firms were evaluated on criteria including experience, team composition and responsibilities, design and management approach, quality assurance and cost control, and DBE/local participation.

Gensler, which has offices in 46 cities around the world including in Pennsylvania, designed the 32-story Tower at PNC Plaza in Downtown Pittsburgh, along with Incheon International Airport in Korea. From facilities serving executive or regional aircraft to those at the largest, most prestigious international hubs, Gensler provides experience-focused, award-winning, responsible design.

"Gensler is thrilled to be part of this transformational project," says Ty Osbaugh, Aviation Leader and Principal at Gensler. "At our core, we seek to enhance the passenger experience through design. Meshing our team with the ambition of the ACAA, we look forward to jointly creating a world-class experience for Western Pennsylvania."

The portfolio of HDR, which has 10,000 employees and more than 200 offices worldwide, including an office on Stanwix Street, Downtown, includes universities, hospitals, modernization of the Honolulu International Airport, and locally, the Greenfield Bridge replacement project.

"HDR is committed to leveraging our technical, multidisciplinary expertise to help create Pittsburgh's next world class airport," said Bill Peduzzi, HDR Aviation Director. "As a lifelong resident, I am thrilled to apply what I have learned from a career spent in airport development and hope to inspire the next generation of aviation leaders to continue to innovate and enhance the role great airports can play in a community."

luis vidal + architects, which has offices across Spain, the UK, Dominican Republic, Chile, and the U.S. cites Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport among its impressive list of projects. In the U.S. the practice is currently working at the international airports of Denver, Boston Logan and Dallas Fort Worth. Vidal himself also was a leader of the design team of the Terminal 4 project at Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain.

"The Pittsburgh International Airport project will be reflective of its community; a design that is bold, unique and competitive and that will provide the first and last impression that people will carry with them of the Pittsburgh region," Luis Vidal said.

In addition to the firms' impressive resumes, each has received numerous international awards and recognition. Gensler is consistently ranked among the top architecture firms by publications including Architectural Record and Engineering News-Record and their work at the Jackson Hole Airport, noted for its efficacy and regionally inspired ambiance, was awarded the AIA Institute Honor Award for Architecture.

HDR is consistently ranked among the top firms by Engineering News-Record, World Architecture and Healthcare Design. It has won four Grand Conceptor Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies, the nation's top civil engineering honor. The firm is also noted for innovations in green building design and sustainability.

Founded in 2004, luis vidal + architects received the Skytrax World Airport Award for World's Best Terminal - Heathrow Terminal 2. The firm has developed more than 200 projects in different scales, achieving worldwide recognition for its expertise in the field of airports and transportation architecture.

About Allegheny County Airport Authority:

Allegheny County Airport Authority, which manages Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport, is committed to increasing air service, improving customer service and inspiring growth in the Pittsburgh region. Its 2017 Annual Report detailing growth and improved financial position can be found at www.flypittsburgh.com/AR17.

Pittsburgh International Airport serves nearly 9 million passengers annually on 17 carriers. Over the past three years, the airport has doubled its nonstop destinations to include 74 airports. Air Transport World named Pittsburgh International its 2017 Airport of the Year. Travel + Leisure has again named Pittsburgh International a Top 10 Domestic Airport in 2018. In addition, TripAdvisor ranked Pittsburgh International Airport a Travelers' Choice Favorite for Shopping in 2016.

