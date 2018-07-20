Wesco Aircraft Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Teleconference

VALENCIA, Calif., July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR), one of the world's leading distributors and providers of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry, today announced plans to release its fiscal 2018 third quarter results after the close of market on Thursday, August 2, 2018.



Wesco Aircraft will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2018 third quarter results at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on the same day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-763-0010 (domestic) or 703-871-3797 (international) and entering passcode 8488816. The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast on Wesco Aircraft's Investor Relations website (http://ir.wescoair.com).

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 8488816. The telephonic replay will be available until August 9, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft is one of the world's leading distributors and providers of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The company's services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics and point-of-use inventory management. The company believes it offers one of the world's broadest portfolios of aerospace products, including C-class hardware, chemical and electrical and comprised of more than 565,000 active SKUs.

To learn more about Wesco Aircraft, visit our website at www.wescoair.com. Follow Wesco Aircraft on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wesco-aircraft-corp.

