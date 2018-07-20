Biogen to Host Investor Webcast to Discuss Alzheimer's Disease Portfolio on July 25, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced it will host a live webcast providing a Q&A session related to its Alzheimer's disease investigational therapies on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The live webcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT on July 25, 2018, with Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer at Biogen, and Samantha Budd Haeberlein, Ph.D., vice president, Alzheimer's disease, dementia and movement disorders, late stage clinical development at Biogen. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of Biogen's website at www.biogen.com/investors. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.



Biogen's webcast follows its presentations on aducanumab and BIIB092 as well as its partner Eisai's presentations on BAN2401 and elenbecestat at the 2018 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). The BAN2401 Study 201 data presentation will also be webcast live. To access that live webcast, please visit the Investors section of Eisai's website on July 25th at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT at https://www.eisai.com/ir/index.html.

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, and today has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimer's disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics.

Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational compound being studied for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. Aducanumab is a human recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) derived from a de-identified library of B cells collected from healthy elderly subjects with no signs of cognitive impairment or cognitively impaired elderly subjects with unusually slow cognitive decline using Neurimmune's technology platform called Reverse Translational Medicine (RTM). Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. As of October 22, 2017, Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. are collaborating on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the development of aducanumab, a process allowing priority reviews by the FDA for drugs deemed as having potential to treat serious conditions and tackle key unmet medical needs.

BAN2401 is a humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. BAN2401 selectively binds to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic Aβ aggregates that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer's disease. As such, BAN2401 may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market BAN2401 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for BAN2401 and the parties amended that agreement in October 2017.

Elenbecestat is an oral BACE (beta amyloid cleaving enzyme) inhibitor currently being investigated in Phase 3 clinical studies for Alzheimer's disease discovered by Eisai and in collaboration with Biogen. By inhibiting BACE, a key enzyme in the production of Aβ peptides, elenbecestat reduces Aβ production, which is thought to lead to a reduction in amyloid plaque formations caused by the aggregation of toxic oligomers and protofibrils in the brain. Currently, two global Phase 3 clinical studies (MISSION AD1/2) of elenbecestat in early Alzheimer's disease including mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD/Prodromal AD and the early stages of mild AD are underway. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the development of elenbecestat, a process to facilitate development and expedite review by FDA for drugs deemed as having potential to treat serious conditions and addressing unmet medical needs.



