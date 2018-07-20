Orbital Insight Sharpens Global Energy Industry Expertise

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial analytics, announced today that Andrew Hall is joining its advisory board. Hall, formerly of Astenbeck Capital, is widely regarded as one of the most influential oil traders of the last 25 years.



"I'm very excited to welcome Andy Hall to Orbital Insight's advisory board," said Orbital Insight founder and CEO Dr. James Crawford. "Andy brings more than 35 years of experience to the table, and we're looking forward to his insight and collaboration as we execute our vision to make geospatial analytics a core input for energy investment professionals."

Hall, who began working in the energy field in 1973, is known for his fundamental trading analysis and astute market insight. He received his master's degree in chemistry from Oxford University and his MBA from INSEAD.

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight develops geospatial analytics to help its clients unlock societal and economic trends at a global scale. The company sources petabytes of satellite, drone, balloon and other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. Using computer vision and machine learning technologies, it processes and transforms this data to enable businesses, governments and NGOs to make better decisions. Learn why Fast Company voted Orbital Insight one of the most innovative companies of 2017 and 2018 at www.orbitalinsight.com.

