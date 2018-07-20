Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) ("SNMP" or the "Partnership") announced today that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 to discuss second quarter 2018 results. The Partnership expects to release its second quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens that day.



What: SNMP Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1-844-824-3837 (U.S.) 1-412-317-5161 (International) Request Sanchez Midstream Partners Conference Call Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zed4ashn Replay: A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through Aug. 16, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and referencing the replay passcode: 10122666.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) is a growth-oriented publicly-traded limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy related assets in North America. The Partnership has ownership stakes in oil and natural gas gathering systems, natural gas pipelines, and a natural gas processing facility, all located in the Western Eagle Ford in South Texas. For more information on the Partnership, please visit our website: www.sanchezmidstream.com.

PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

Kevin Smith

VP of Investor Relations

(281) 925-4828