Credo Demonstrates Industry Leading SerDes on TSMC's 7nm Process at TSMC 2018 OIP Forum and Technology Symposium in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, today announced it will demonstrate its advanced high performance, low power SerDes IP offerings at next week's TSMC 2018 OIP Forum and Technology Symposium in Amsterdam. Credo will be featuring single-lane rate 56G PAM4 SerDes operating in both TSMC 12nm and 7nm process technology nodes.



"Working closely with TSMC as an OIP IP Alliance partner is enabling the rapid availability of our core SerDes technology on TSMC's advanced process nodes," said Jim Bartenslager, director of business development of Credo. "Our mutual customers with TSMC are excited about moving faster to 7nm and 12nm with proven high performance interconnects and our close relationship with Open-Silicon provides a path to complete system-level ASIC integration."

The wide range of Credo SerDes IP solutions implemented in TSMC's most advanced process technology nodes enables ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designers to meet the power and performance requirements of a variety of applications including switching, general purpose computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning all of which are fueling expansion in next generation data center, enterprise, and telco networks.

WHERE: TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum

Hilton Amsterdam Airport Hotel

Schiphol Boulevard 701

Amsterdam, 1118BN Netherlands DEMOS: Open-Silicon (Custom SoC Partner Booth) WHEN: July 23-24, 2018 WHAT: The TSMC OIP Forum and Technology Symposium brings together TSMC's design ecosystem companies and TSMC customers to share practical, tested solutions to today's design challenges. Success stories that illustrate TSMC's design ecosystem best practices highlight the event.

About Credo



Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced process nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. Credo has offices in Milpitas, Taiwan, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

For more information: www.credosemi.com

Press Contact:

Jen Peckham

jen.peckham@credosemi.com