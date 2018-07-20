ALSO expands further into Eastern Europe with acquisition of DISS

DISS is a leading Slovenian distributor with value-added capabilities and strong focus on Solutions

Acquisition to strengthen ALSO's footprint in Slovenia and the wider region

ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) announced today that it has acquired DISS d.o.o., one of the leading Slovenian distributors of software and IT equipment from vendors such as HP and HPE, headquartered in Ljubljana. The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. The closing of the transaction, which is expected in the coming months, remains subject to the usual regulatory approval.

As part of the transaction, ALSO has also acquired DISS's two subsidiaries: VAD d.o.o., a specialized distributor of IT equipment and software produced by DELL EMC, and Marmis d.o.o., a distributor of IBM's software for medium-sized and large systems intended for the control of corporate security and business processes.

Founded in 1998, DISS in recent years has achieved above-average growth in its industry with sales activities focused around various vertical markets. DISS and its subsidiaries are especially oriented towards product lines, which require extensive pre-sales support and benefit from a strong focus on technical training. In 2017, the company employed about 70 people and earned revenues of 81 million euros.

"The acquisition of DISS fits right into our portfolio policy with the objective to attain or hold the first or second market position in all countries where we operate. ALSO's Consumptional Business offering will also be an important source of potential growth. With this step, ALSO is expanding and strengthening its presence in the region. We look forward to collaborating closely with the entire DISS team," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with one of the most successful end-to-end IT infrastructure and service providers of the world. With a strategic owner like this, we ensure that the Slovenian market and our partners will continue to have access to the latest information solutions. At the same time, possibilities for growth are opening up for the company as it gains access to new markets and new services," said Boris Kikelj and Janko Jenko, the representatives of DISS' sellers and long-term supervisory board members. They also added: "We are excited about the future of DISS as we believe this transaction is beneficial for buyers, employees, suppliers as well as all other stakeholders."

Direct link to the press release: https://www.also.com/goto/20180720en

Contact person:

Simon Hertwig

Phone: +49 89 80 99 025 25

E-mail: shertwig@brunswickgroup.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 250 000 articles from some 525 vendors. The Group has

4 058 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2017 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.9 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.