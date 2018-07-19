July 20th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ADT Inc. (ADT)

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the July 20, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased ADT Inc. ("ADT" or the "Company") (NYSE:ADT) securities issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). ADT investors have until July 20, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADT's Registration Statement made material misrepresentations and omissions by failing to disclose historical metrics integral to appraising ADT "key value drivers"; (2) ADT's discussion of risk factors did not mention or adequately describe the risk posed by the already occurring 75% increase in year-over-year losses, the other complete yet undisclosed materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, ADT's dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, the omission of historically critical metrics, and the likely and consequently materially adverse effects on ADT's future results, share price, and prospects; (3) defendants' failure to disclose then-complete materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, and ADT's dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, much less the likely material effects they would have on ADT's share price, rendered false and misleading the Registration Statement's many references to known risks that "if" occurring "might" or "could" affect ADT; and (4) as a result, ADT's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares ADT during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 20, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

