Replimune Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WOBURN, Mass., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,700,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of $100.5 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Replimune. In addition, Replimune has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,005,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Replimune. Replimune's common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "REPL" on July 20, 2018. The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com; or Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@leerink.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by e-mail at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Replimune

Replimune, headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of "oncolytic immunotherapies" for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune's Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune is rapidly advancing these therapies into clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action.

