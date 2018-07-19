HOTEL announces Executive Title Changes

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. Of C.V. (BMV:HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or "the Company"), one of the leading companies in the hotel industry in Mexico, announces the following management team changes:



The appointment of Francisco Zinser Cieslik as Executive Vice Chairman (not a member) of the Board. Francisco Zinser, who until now was CEO of the Company, is now designated Executive Vice Chairman (not a member) of the Board and will mainly focus on expansion, development and strategy for the Company, as well as corporate finance and investor relations.





The appointment of Francisco Medina Elizalde as CEO of the Company. Francisco Medina, who previously was the deputy CEO, will continue being in charge of the operation of the Company.

These changes will be effective as of July 20th, 2018. Both Francisco Zinser Cieslik and Francisco Medina Elizalde maintain their positions in the executive and operational committees of the Company.

Francisco Zinser Cieslik has over 32 years of experience in the hotel industry. He was COO and Global Head of Strategy and Development at NH Hotels, Head of Development and Expansion at Grupo Posadas and CEO of Grupo Chartwell from 1997 to 2005. Since June 1st, 2013 he has been CEO of HOTEL. He has a Major in Business Administration from the Universidad Anahuac.

Francisco Medina Elizalde has over 32 years of experience in the hotel industry. He was CEO of NH Hotels Latin America, Regional Operations Director at Grupo Posadas and COO of Grupo Chartwell from 1997 to 2005. Since June 1st, 2013 he has been Deputy COO of HOTEL. He has a Major in Business Administration from the Universidad de Guadalajara.

About HOTEL

Hotel is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, focused on acquisitions, use conversions, development and operation of its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels. The Company focuses on strategic hotel location and quality, a unique hotel management model, strict expense control and the proprietary Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. As of year-end 2017, the Company employed over 3,200 people and generated revenues of Ps. 1,581 million. For more information, please visit gsf-hotels.com

Legal Note on Forward Looking Statements:

The information provided in this report contains certain forward-looking statements and information related HOTEL and its subsidiaries which are based in the understanding of its managers, as well as in assumptions and information currently available for the Company. Such statements reflect the current view of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe in regard to future events subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Several features may cause that the results, performance or current achievements of the Company may differ materially with respect to future results, performance or attainments of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe that may be included, expressly or implied within such statements in regard to the future, including among others, alterations in the economic general conditions and/or politics, governmental and commercial changes globally or within the countries in which the Company has any business interests, changes in the interests rates and inflation, exchange rates volatility, changes in the demand and regulations of the products marketed by the Company, changes in the price of raw materials and other goods, changes in the business strategies and several other features. If one or more these of risks or uncertainties are materialized, or if the assumptions used result to be incorrect, the real results may materially differ from those described herein as anticipated, believed, expected or envisioned. Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Enrique Martínez Guerrero

CFO

+52 55 5261 0800

Maximilian Zimmermann

IR Director

+52 55 5261 4508