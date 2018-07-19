SHAREHOLDER ALERT – FLR FLKS FPI MD MRCY REVG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018

Get additional information about FLR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/fluor-corporation?wire=3.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and June 12, 2018

Get additional information about FLKS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/flex-pharma-inc?wire=3.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: pursuant to the initial public offering on or around January 27, 2017; and/or January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Get additional information about REVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rev-group-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com