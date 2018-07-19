IBI Group Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for August 9, 2018

TORONTO, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI Group" or the "Company") (TSX:IBG) will announce its second quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 after markets close on Thursday, August 9, 2018.



Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday August 10, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Dial In: North America: 1-800-753-0594 Replay: North America: 1-800-558-5253 Replay Passcode: 21891539

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website. The conference call replay will be available until August 24, 2018.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.

