Ecology and Environment, Inc. Declares 63rd Consecutive Dividend

July 19, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
LANCASTER, N.Y., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) (NASDAQ:EEI) has declared a six month dividend of 20 cents per share. This is the 63rd consecutive dividend E & E has declared since becoming a publically traded company in 1987. The dividend is payable on or before August 10, 2018 to shareholders of Class A and Class B common stock on record as of July 30, 2018.

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.
E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

