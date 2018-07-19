NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Thursday, August 16, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, ending July 29, 2018.



The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) at the following websites: www.nvidia.com and www.streetevents.com. The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

To listen to the conference call, dial (877) 223-3864 or, for those outside the United States, (574) 990-1377, conference ID 3298827.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 23, 2018, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 3298827. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact: Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

