Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast
PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018, ended June 30, 2018. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2, 2018.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Conference Call
Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1 412-317-9259
Live and Archived Webcast: www.cartech.com
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete "end-to-end" solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. www.cartech.com. On social: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Media Inquiries:
William J. Rudolph, Jr.
+1 610-208-3892
wrudolph@cartech.com
Investor Inquiries:
The Plunkett Group
Brad Edwards
+1 212-739-6740
brad@theplunkettgroup.com