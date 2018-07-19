GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it expects to release its second quarter 2018 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Chief Executive Officer Gregory E. Poling and Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.



The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's website at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 887-9408 in the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-9261 internationally. Participants should ask to join the GCP Applied Technologies earnings call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a playback will be available until August 15, 2018. To listen to the playback, please dial +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally; the access code is 10121835. A webcast replay will also be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's website for approximately three months.

