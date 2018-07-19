Leaf Group to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LFGR), a diversified consumer Internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on August 2, 2018. Leaf Group will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.
Leaf Group Ltd. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
- Thursday, August 2, 2018
- 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
- Please dial (833) 287-0803 (US/CAN) or (647) 689-4462 (International) to listen to the call
- The conference ID is 6082389
- A replay of the Conference call is available through August 9, 2018: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)
- You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call
The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group's website.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.
Investor Contacts
Jantoon Reigersman
Chief Financial Officer
310-917-6413
IR@leafgroup.com
Shawn Milne
Investor Relations
415-264-3419
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com
Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com