Leaf Group to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LFGR), a diversified consumer Internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on August 2, 2018. Leaf Group will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.



Leaf Group Ltd. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, August 2, 2018

4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Please dial (833) 287-0803 (US/CAN) or (647) 689-4462 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 6082389

A replay of the Conference call is available through August 9, 2018: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group's website.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

Chief Financial Officer

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

Investor Relations

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

310-917-6405

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com