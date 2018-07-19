B. Riley Financial Sets Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified provider of financial and business advisory services, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Bryant Riley, Chairman and co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference call number 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization.

B. Riley Financial Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6838

International: 1-604-235-2082

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on the same day through August 9, 2018.

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 10005262

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, Inc., B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. (formerly Wunderlich Securities, Inc.), Great American Group, LLC, B. Riley Capital Management, LLC (which includes B. Riley Asset Management, B. Riley Alternatives, and Great American Capital Partners, LLC) and B. Riley Principal Investments LLC, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc.

B. Riley Financial Contacts:

Investors

Investor Relations

ir@brileyfin.com

(310) 966-1444

Media

Jo Anne McCusker

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425