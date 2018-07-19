Ceridian Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ("Ceridian" or the "Company") (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, will release second quarter 2018 earnings before the open of regular market trading on August 9, 2018. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Ceridian's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-0784 (USA) or 201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Ceridian's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2018, through August 16, 2018, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13681350.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

