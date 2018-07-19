Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for August 2018
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in August 2018:
- Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:05am ET, in Boston.
- Bikash Koley, Chief Technical Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Instinet Cloud Builders Summit, August 14, 2018 at 10:10am ET, in New York.
These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks simplifies the complexities of networking with products, solutions and services in the cloud era to transform the way we connect, work and live. We remove the traditional constraints of networking to enable our customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert
Juniper Networks
(408) 936-3734
jlubert@juniper.net
Media Relations:
Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks
(408) 936-5767
llmoore@juniper.net