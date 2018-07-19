Adesto Technologies to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 1

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors for the IoT era, today announced it will release second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after the market closes. Narbeh Derhacobian, chief executive officer, and Ron Shelton, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.



Date: Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-844-419-1786

International Call Number: +1-216-562-0473

Pass code: 8787367

The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.adestotech.com.

Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call until Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at midnight Pacific Time. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406. The pass code is 8787367.

