American Land Title Association Announces Resignation of CEO Michelle Korsmo

Washington D.C., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Michelle Korsmo.



Korsmo, who joined ALTA in April 2008 and has served as CEO since August 2011, has accepted the role of CEO with D.C.-based trade association Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America. She will remain with ALTA until mid-September. ALTA's Board of Governors has started the search process for a new CEO.



"For more than a decade, Michelle has contributed significantly to the industry and the association's growth," said Steve Day NTP, president of ALTA's Board of Governors. "Michelle has focused her team on developing innovative solutions for the industry, and has expanded support to our members at a national and state level. ALTA membership has grown every year under Michelle's leadership, conference attendance is at record levels and the association is in a solid financial position. I personally thank Michelle for her guidance and support to me over these years. On behalf of ALTA's Board of Governors, I thank Michelle for everything she has done for the association. We wish her continued success in her new position."



Under Korsmo's leadership, ALTA has doubled its membership and revenue, in addition to nearly tripling fundraising for the Title Industry Political Action Committee. In the past few years, the association has instituted an industry-wide licensing program as well as a best-practices standard.



"My time at ALTA has been incredibly special, and together, we have created something exceptional," Korsmo said. "There is a strong sense of pride in leading a growing and vibrant trade association that helps protect property rights. While I have decided to turn a new page in my career, I leave ALTA with many great memories of working with ALTA staff, members, state partners, and stakeholders across the title and settlement services industry. The association is in good hands with a strong board, leadership and staff."



###

About ALTA



The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,200 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings, and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.



Jeremy Yohe American Land Title Association 202-590-8361 jeremy@alta.org