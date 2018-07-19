Hagens Berman Alerts Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Investors to the August 27, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the IPO Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to the August 27, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. If you purchased Funko securities pursuant and/or traceable to its November 1, 2017 initial public offering and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On November 2, 2017, Bloomberg reported: "In Funko's IPO prospectus, in a chart with a big arrow pointing up, the company says that an important measure of its income, which it uses to determine the success of its operational strategies, rose by an average of 86 percent in its past two full years. The actual bottom line, though, was up an average of just 16 percent in 2015 and 2016 and has turned negative lately. Funko lost just more than $10 million in the first half of this year. How the toymaker gets a loss of $10 million to reflect back as an 86 percent earnings increase is the latest example of fun-house accounting on Wall Street."

This news drove the price of Funko shares down $4.93, or 41% below the IPO price, to close at $7.07.

"We're focused on investors' losses and Defendants' representations in Funko's IPO prospectus," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

