2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the Sheraton Laval (2440, Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, Québec).



The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and Dairy Division (Australia);

Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2019 first quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate in the conference: 1-888-223-4508

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9344.

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21892903).



To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Newsroom".

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902