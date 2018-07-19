Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
July 19, 2018 1:50pm   Comments
Share:

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the Sheraton Laval (2440, Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, Québec).

The speakers will be:

  • Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and Dairy Division (Australia);
  • Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2019 first quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

  • To participate in the conference: 1-888-223-4508
    Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

  • To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21892903).
     
  • To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Newsroom".

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.