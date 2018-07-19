To Capitalize on 2018 First Half Momentum Zageno Continues to Build Out its Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. USA and BERLIN, Germany, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zageno Inc., capitalizing on the momentum and growth in the first half of the year, announced that it continues to build out its leadership team. Christian Böhm joined the company as vice president of content July 16, with the charge of adding scientific content and capabilities to Zageno's online biotech marketplace as well as continuing to iterate, improve, and enhance existing content, including the company's well-regarded Scientific Score.



Zageno's proprietary Scientific Score is the result of a multi-input algorithm distilled into simple information to help inform better purchase decisions in life science research. It sources information from the company's classification structure of lab materials on its website, the most relevant publications, known methods used, and study outcomes — both positive and negative.

"One of our key initiatives has been to address the industry need for an unbiased methodology to compare products for life science research, and our goal is for our Scientific Score to become the standard for product comparison," said Zageno Chief Executive Officer David Pumberger, Ph.D. "Christian Böhm is the ideal person to make this a reality. As a former board member of InChI Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to open-source chemical structure representation, he promoted a systemic, common language to describe molecules with a goal of creating industry standards."

At Zageno, Böhm and his team will leverage customer feedback, apply variations of modern scientific workflows, refine the structure of the company's library and classification structure, enhance the weighted comparison of the most relevant publication to improve the granularity of the Scientific Score and the marketplace search function.

"The scientists who use our online marketplace find our Scientific Score a credible way to reduce the administrative task of manually searching for lab materials to perform experiments. As we continuously get feedback from customers and with the ever-increasing body of peer-reviewed publications, we are committed to investing in the evolution of our Scientific Score," commented Chief Revenue Officer Florian Wegener, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A.

Böhm comes to Zageno from Elsevier's Life Sciences Solutions, where he was business and strategy lead for the chemistry portfolio. Previously, he led business strategy and transformation at Merck Millipore and for various companies as part of Boston Consulting Group. He is the recipient of many academic honors and awards; he earned his Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Heidelberg University, Germany, was a Leopoldina Research Fellow at Harvard University, and authored 30+ scientific publications with more than 1,500 citations.

Founded in 2015, Zageno is eliminating bottlenecks to breakthrough science and research through curated connections linking scientists and their institutions' procurement offices with leading life-science vendors. World-renowned academic and government research facilities, global pharmaceutical companies, and biotechs large and small are already users of our unique online biotech marketplace, currently comprising about five million products. What do we do? 1) We make purchasing transactions more efficient for both buyers and sellers. 2) We help scientists choose the optimal laboratory kits and materials for each unique experiment setup. 3) We provide a valuable, expanded sales channel for our vendor partners. The growing Zageno team of 60 in Cambridge, USA, and Berlin, Germany, includes accessible experts in science, e-commerce, systems integration, and customer support. Our people work directly with customers to enable smarter, faster processes — allowing more time and resources for value-added science and better research results.

