Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) to the July 24, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

On May 3, 2018, Defendants announced disappointing financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 and slashed guidance for 2018.

Chief Executive David Seaton blamed Fluor's poor performance in part on continued challenges on a gas-fired power project and stated the Company will discontinue its pursuit of lump-sum gas-fired power market from the end of Q1.

This news drove the price of Fluor shares down $13.23, or over 22%, to close at $45.76 on May 4, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and Defendants' apparently misleading statements about Fluor's power segment," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

