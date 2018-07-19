Oz Management to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 2, 2018

NEW YORK, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) ("Oz Management" or "Oz") will announce its 2018 second quarter results prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Oz will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results. To access the call, please dial +1-866-393-4306 (in the U.S.) or +1-734-385-2616 (international), and use passcode 2361019. A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Public Investors page of Oz Management's website (www.ozm.com).

A webcast replay will also be available on Oz Management's website as noted above.

Oz Management is one of the largest institutional alternative asset managers in the world, with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai and Houston. Oz provides asset management services to investors globally through its multi-strategy funds, dedicated credit funds, including opportunistic credit funds and Institutional Credit Strategies products, real estate funds and other alternative investment vehicles. Oz seeks to generate consistent, positive, absolute returns across market cycles, with low volatility compared to the broader markets, and with an emphasis on preservation of capital. Oz's funds invest across multiple strategies and geographies, consistent with the investment objectives for each fund. The global investment strategies Oz employs include convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, merger arbitrage, private investments, real estate and structured credit. As of July 1, 2018, Oz had approximately $33.3 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Oz's website (www.ozm.com).