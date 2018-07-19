Omnia Family Wealth Announces New Chief Investment Officer

MIAMI, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Family Wealth, based in Aventura, Florida announces today the hire of Chief Investment Officer Alon Ozer. The firm opened its doors less than three years ago and has already grown its assets under advisement to nearly $1.7 billion. This multi-generational wealth advisory firm was co-founded by Steven Wagner, Michael Wagner and Ivan Hernandez. Because the firm was purpose-built from the beginning with three generations represented among the founders, they've attracted large families who are seeking multi-generational advice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alon to our team and know he will play a large role in not only growing the firm, but most importantly, in implementing personal global strategies for the families that we work with," stated Steven Wagner when asked about the firm's new addition.

Alon Ozer draws from his extensive experience across a broad spectrum of asset classes and market environments. Prior to his role at Omnia, he served as the Chief Investment Officer of the Foundation of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation where he managed an investment portfolio worth in excess of $300 million. He previously managed the foreign securities trading desk at one of Israel's largest investment firms, Gaon Investment House and also worked at an Israeli software company designing trading and risk management systems for use in the Israeli and US markets. In addition, he helped establish Israel's first online securities trading company, where he worked as the head trader.

Alon is a frequent lecturer on alternative investments and macroeconomics at professional conferences. He has also led efforts to structure domestic investment vehicles for direct investment in Israel's equity markets. Additionally, he has spoken about Israel's economy and innovations at events for Israel Bonds, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and The Jewish Federations of North America.

Omnia Family Wealth, a multi-family office based in Aventura, Florida, is an independent investment advisor with the SEC. The firm works to guide wealthy families on a broad array of financial activities – from wealth structuring to transference to creating a philanthropic legacy. The firm takes a holistic approach: extending relationships to clients' family members and seeking to understand families' core values and beliefs in addition to their risk preferences and financial goals. With three generations represented among the firm's founders, Omnia offers an intergenerational solution focused on clients' long-term objectives. Clients are assured of a sense of continuity, as the firm helps families manage the complexity and responsibility of their wealth. For more information please visit www.omniawealth.com.

