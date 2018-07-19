EXIT Realty Corp. International Appoints John Packes Chief Technology Officer

Mississauga, ON, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced the appointment of John Packes to the position of Chief Technology Officer overseeing all of EXIT's technology and programming teams.



Packes has been in the technology and innovation space since 1998 working with major corporations to conceptualize product enhancements and technology innovations. In the past decade he has founded three technology innovation and production companies serving Fortune 100 and 500 clients as well as being an inventor on more than 60 U.S. and International patents.

John Packes, Chief Technology Officer, EXIT Realty Corp. International





"In his new role, John will focus on building EXIT's technology infrastructure to ensure that EXIT's Associates have the tools they need to enhance their business now and in the future," said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.

EXIT Realty is a real estate franchisor with hundreds of brokerage locations home to thousands of real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. This latest strategic appointment reinforces the company's commitment to aggressive growth and disruption within the real estate industry.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to work with our team to shape the future of EXIT technology. We have the Formula, the vision, the leadership, and we're about to enter a new phase of game-changing technology to drive EXIT to the top," said Packes.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty's Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company's Focus on Good Health initiative promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, $4 million has been pledged to Habitat for Humanity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

