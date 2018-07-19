CLASS ACTION DEADLINE MONDAY for FLR, UNM and FLKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period Fluor made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - June 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

During the class period, Flex Pharma overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and as a result, Flex Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it planned to halt its FLX-787 trials, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex also said that it will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." Following this news, Flex stock dropped $3.14 per share, or 75.12%, to close at $1.04 on June 13, 2018.

