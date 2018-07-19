Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on July 26, 2018

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) (www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity verification solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended June 30, 2018, on Thursday, July 26, 2018, after the close of the market.



Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on July 26, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-224-1005 (US and Canada) or +1 323-994-2093 (International) and give the participant passcode 6006182.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) is a global leader in identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek's identity verification solutions allow an enterprise to verify a user's identity during a digital transaction. This enables financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets to mitigate financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users' experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding processes. Mitek's innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,100 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers. For more information, visit www.miteksystems.com or www.miteksystems.co.uk. (MITK-F)

