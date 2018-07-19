ORBCOMM to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), a global provider of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its senior management team will host a conference call to review second quarter 2018 results ended June 30, 2018, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 4:30 PM ET. ORBCOMM's financial results for the second quarter 2018 will be released the same day after market close.



Chief Executive Officer Marc Eisenberg and Interim Chief Financial Officer Dean Milcos will host the conference call.

To access the call, US/CAN participants should dial 1-800-263-0877 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants should dial 1-323-794-2094. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived webcast following completion of the call, please visit the Company's website at http://investors.orbcomm.com and then select "News & Events" to access the link to the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please Click Here. The replay will be available from approximately 9:30 PM ET on August 1, 2018, through 9:30 PM ET on August 15, 2018.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.