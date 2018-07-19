Popular Tampa Bay Pianist Contributes Musical Talent to Celebrate Summer and Beat the Heat at the Scientology Info Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday July 29th the Scientology Information Center will host a Kathy Roberts Piano Music Concert with summer-themed songs at the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30pm, and event will start promptly at 7:00pm.



Ms. Kathy Roberts, local performing pianist from the Bon Appetit restaurant (shown here) will perform at the Scientology Information Center on Sunday July 29th and August 5th. The Scientology Information Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.





Roberts has been a successful pianist in the Tampa Bay area for 25 years. Her fans followed her from job to job – including her present job at the beautiful Bon Appetit Restaurant in Dunedin, where she has pleased fans, performing their requests 6 times a week for the past 16 years.

Roberts performs virtually every genre of music from Classical to Classic Rock, from Stephen Foster to Glenn Miller to Bruno Mars.

This concert will highlight summer and sunshine inspired songs including the works of George Gershwin and Nat King Cole. Requests are welcome.

Kathy will also be performing a 2nd piano concert at the Center on the following Sunday, August 5th playing classics of all the ages.

"Music has a very long history of uplifting hearts and opening minds," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center and event organizer. "It's a great way to unwind from a long hot day or just lighten someone's day. The Center has hosted over 150 events, several of which are musical concerts. The Center is open to answer questions for those curious about Scientology and it serves as a gathering place for community meetings and events."

The 100 year-old historic Clearwater Building was purchased by the Church of Scientology in 1975. Built in 1918, the property originally served as the Bank of Clearwater. On July 15th, 2015, it was re-opened to the public as the Scientology Information Center.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center or to attend either of the upcoming events, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Info Center Manager, at (727) 467-6966 or by e-mail: amber@cos.flag.org

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

Contact Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/863060f6-d889-4f27-8bcb-57c5471ba80a