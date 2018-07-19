Monster Beverage Announces Officers' Promotion

CORONA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that Emelie Tirre has been promoted to President of the Americas and Guy Carling has been promoted to President of EMEA, both new executive officer positions within the Company.



Emelie Tirre is responsible for the continued growth and success of the North America sales team. In her new role, Emelie will be expanding her commercial responsibilities to oversee the Americas, which includes the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, and on an interim basis, Australia and New Zealand. Emelie joined the Company in 2010.

Guy Carling started with the Company in 2007. Over the past 11 years, he has overseen the development and expansion of over 80 markets in Europe (including Russia), the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX™ maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster™ espresso + energy drinks, Caffé Monster® non-carbonated energy coffee drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated energy drinks with electrolytes, Muscle Monster® energy shakes, Übermonster® energy drinks, Monster Hydro® energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Power Play® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks and Mutant® energy drinks. The Company's subsidiaries also develop and market Mutant® Super Soda drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.