E-Discovery Fact Week to Take Place July 23 – 27, 2018

Portland, OR, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced that E-Discovery Fact Week will take place next week, July 23-27, 2018. E-Discovery Fact Week is an online celebration with a goal to engage the entire legal community about the importance and value of e-discovery in the legal process.



E-Discovery Fact Week is an extension of E-Discovery Day, an online and in-person celebration of e-discovery's vital role in the legal process, taking place on December 4, 2018. Fact Week is hosted by a number of E-Discovery Day supporters, including University of Florida Levin College of Law, Nightowl, and Exterro.

During the week, Exterro will be sharing facts and statistics on a variety of e-discovery related topics. Topics include e-discovery competency, statistics around the ever-growing amount and types of electronic data, the economic impact of the e-discovery industry, and e-discovery data volume. Facts will be shared on both Twitter and LinkedIn and also on the E-Discovery Breakdown Blog.

"By celebrating e-discovery and the important role it plays in the legal process, we hope to engage members of the legal community in an online conversation about e-discovery facts. We encourage people to get involved with Fact Week by joining the conversation online and sharing their own facts on social media using #ediscoveryfactweek," said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of e-discovery software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations improve and simplify e-discovery activities. With Exterro's Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, traditionally fractured and fragmented e-discovery efforts are mended by orchestrating and automating tasks in a coordinated workflow across the entire e-discovery process, reducing time, cost and risk associated with e-discovery. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Kristin Kolasinski Marketing Communications & Events Manager Exterro, Inc.