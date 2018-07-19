BioTrackTHC to Present and Exhibit in San Jose

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTrackTHC, a Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) company, will be attending the National Cannabis Industry Association's (NCIA) Cannabis Business Summit and Expo in San Jose, California next week. The company will have team members participating in two lounge discussion sessions focused on cultivation tracking and dispensary point of sale best practices for the future of cannabis business operations. This will be the company's first industry trade show in the emerging California market in 2018 and comes at a pivotal time on the heels of multiple new integration announcements that are immediately available to new customers.



Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) is a premier provider of integrated operating environment solutions for the legal cannabis industry. Helix provides a proprietary software suite and partnership platform to the legal cannabis industry, helping clients manage inventory and supply costs and bespoke monitoring and transport solutions. Helix provides clients in the legal cannabis industry high standard security operations, including transportation, armed and unarmed guarding, training, investigation, and special services.

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc., through its BioTrackTHC division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. Visit www.biotrack.com/ for more information, email sales@biotrackthc.com or call 1-800-797-4711 to order software. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news. BioTrackTHC currently holds 9 government contracts and operates across 29 states, D.C., Jamaica, Australia, Puerto Rico and Canada. Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX).

