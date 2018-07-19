Poseida Therapeutics Appoints John P. Schmid to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poseida Therapeutics Inc., a San Diego-based company translating best-in-class gene engineering technologies into lifesaving cell therapies, today announced the appointment of John P. Schmid to the Company's Board of Directors.



"John brings a wealth of leadership, corporate finance, and audit committee experience to Poseida through his prior roles as an officer and a board member at several successful biotechnology companies," stated Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Poseida. "His insights and business acumen are highly complementary to our team, as our best-in-class P-BCMA-101 CAR-T therapy for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma moves through Phase 1 development and we continue to advance an exciting pipeline of cell and gene therapies."

Mr. Schmid has more than 30 years of strategic, operational and financial expertise in the life sciences industry. He was the chief financial officer of Auspex Pharmaceuticals through an IPO and eventual acquisition by Teva Pharmaceuticals for $3.5 billion. He was also co-founder and chief financial officer of Trius Therapeutics, which went public in 2010 and was acquired by Cubist Pharmaceuticals for over $700 million in 2013. He also served as chief financial officer of GeneFormatics and Endonetics (acquired by Medtronic). He currently serves on the board of directors at AnaptysBio, Neos Therapeutics and Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Schmid holds a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from the University of San Diego. He is a past president and a past board member of the San Diego Venture Group.

About Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is translating best-in-class gene engineering technologies into lifesaving cell therapies. The company is developing CAR T-cell immunotherapies for multiple myeloma, prostate and other cancer types, as well as gene therapies for orphan diseases. P-BCMA-101 is Poseida's lead CAR-T therapy currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Poseida has assembled a suite of industry-leading gene engineering technologies, including the piggyBac™ DNA Modification System, TAL-CLOVER™ and Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific nucleases, and Footprint-Free™ Gene Editing (FFGE). For more information, visit www.poseida.com.

Poseida has received grant funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to support the clinical development of P-BCMA-101.

